The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance Of 'The Weight'

(hennemusic) The Band are sharing an unreleased live version of their 1968 classic, "The Weight", as the latest preview to the February 12 release of a series of expanded 50th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, "Stage Fright."
Captured during a June 1971 performance at The Royal Albert Hall in London, the "Music From Big Pink" track is one of several previously-unavailable recordings on the 2021 project, which also presents a new stereo mix of the original album alongside an impromptu late night jam in a hotel room in the Canadian city of Calgary, Alberta.
With the help of Bob Clearmountain, the recordings of the London appearance have been restored nearly five decades later, allowing listeners to experience what Robbie Robertson calls "One of the greatest live concerts The Band ever played."
"The Weight" follows a Royal Albert Hall performance of "Time To Kill", a 2020 remix of "The Shape I'm In" and an alternate mix of "Sleeping" as the fourth preview of the 50th anniversary package.
Formats include a Super Deluxe 2CD/Blu-ray/1LP/7-inch vinyl boxed set with book; 2CD, digital, 180-gram 2LP black vinyl, and limited 180-gram color vinyl. Stream the song here.
There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Bandmate
The Band Share Trailer For 'Stage Fright' 50th Anniversary Reissue
The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance
The Band Stream Alternate Mix Of 1970 Classic 'Sleeping'
The Band's 'Stage Fright' Expanded For 50th Anniversary
Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet 2020 In Review
Udo Reunites With Accept Bandmates For 'Where The Angels Fly'
The Allman Betts Band Share New Lyric Video Ahead Of Drive-In Shows
Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details- Foo Fighters Release 'No Son Of Mine' Video- Eric Church Shares New Song And Plotting North American Tour- more
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Mammoth WVH Album Details
Foo Fighters Release 'No Son Of Mine' Video
Eric Church Shares New Song And Plotting North American Tour
David Bowie Streams Fashion From 1997 Phoenix Festival Live Package
The Band Share Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Performance Of 'The Weight'
Whitesnake Stream 'Lay Down Your Love' 2021 Remix
Bad Omens Release 'Burning Out Unplugged' Video
Singled Out: Babygirl's Easy (Live from The Opera House)