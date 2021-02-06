Whitesnake Stream 'Lay Down Your Love' 2021 Remix

Blues Album cover art

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for the new 2021 remix of their 2008 track, "Lay Down Your Love", as the latest preview to the February 19 release of their collection, "The Blues Album."

The lead single from their tenth record, "Good To Be Bad", is among the tunes featured on the project, which marks the third and final release in the band's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy - delivers remixed and remastered versions of the group's best blues-rock songs.

The set mixes hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six Whitesnake studio albums and singer David Coverdale's third solo record, "Into The Light."

"The Blues Album" showcases two of the band's biggest songs: "Slow An' Easy", a Top 20 mainstream rock hit in 1984 from Whitesnake's double-platinum album "Slide It In", and a brand new guitar-based remix of "Give Me All Your Love" from the band's 1987 self-titled album, which was certified multi-platinum.

"The Blues Album" will be available in multiple formats, including digitally and on CD and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram ocean blue vinyl. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

