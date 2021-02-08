Arielle Previews New Single and Releasing Signature Brian May Guitar

Cover art courtesy Nobel PR

Arielle has released a trailer for her forthcoming single "Peace Of Mind". The track comes from her ninth studio album "Analog Girl In A Digital World", which is set to be released on May 7th digitally, on CD and vinyl.

The single will be released this coming Friday, February 12th and the second single “Inside & Outside” will follow on April 16th, leading up to the album release in May.

The album features Arielle's self-built guitar Two-Tone, and her new signature guitar The Arielle. The latter is released by Brian May Guitars in March 2021.



"This is the very first guitar that Brian May guitars has ever offered that is not based on my original Red Special," says Brian May. "Designed by, and named after Arielle, it’s a new dimension. To understand why this guitar was irresistible to me, you have to hold her in your hands. The guitar is light, smooth and agile. She sings like a bird.”

Watch the trailer below:

