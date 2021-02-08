Memoriam Stream New Song 'Onwards Into Battle'

Cover art courtesy Freeman Promotions

Memoriam have released a lyric video for their new single "Onwards Into Battle". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "To The End", which is set to hit stores on March 26th.

Karl Willetts had this to say about the song, " 'Onwards into Battle' is the opening track from the new album 'To the End'. A powerful introduction that sets the tone of the album and gives the listener a taste of what is to come.

"Lyrically the track provides continuity from the previous album 'Requiem for Mankind' and is similar in many ways to the track 'Fixed Bayonets'. The lyrics focus on the start of battle 'Zero Hour' which is appropriate for the start of the album.

"Within the theme of 'War' the lyrics explore the brutally of trench warfare specifically. The war continues. Let battle commence.' Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Memoriam Streaming 'Requiem For Mankind'

News > Memoriam