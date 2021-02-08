Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows

(Nuclear Blast) Nightwish have announced that their An Evening with Nightwish In a Virtual World, that will kick off their Human. :II: Nature. World Tour have been rescheduled from March to May due to changes in the band’s touring schedule. The new dates are Friday May 28th and Saturday May 29th.
Nightwish will perform in a tavern called The Islanders Arms built in a virtual world for two nights in May. On both nights, fans will experience an unforgettable 1.5 hour performance, hearing songs live off their latest album Human. :II: Nature. for the first time ever. These two nights will have their own, slightly different setlists.
Friday May 28th 2021
Europe - 8pm CET / 7pm GMT (duration approx. 90min)
Saturday May 29th 2021
North and South America - 8pm ET (UTC-5) / 5pm PT (UTC -8) / 10pm BRT (UTC-3) / 7pm CST (UTC -6) (duration approx. 90min)
Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates, or can be returned by March 12th 2021.
