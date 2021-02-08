.

Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows

Keavin Wiggins | 02-08-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows
Event poster courtesy Nuclear Blast

(Nuclear Blast) Nightwish have announced that their An Evening with Nightwish In a Virtual World, that will kick off their Human. :II: Nature. World Tour have been rescheduled from March to May due to changes in the band’s touring schedule. The new dates are Friday May 28th and Saturday May 29th.

Nightwish will perform in a tavern called The Islanders Arms built in a virtual world for two nights in May. On both nights, fans will experience an unforgettable 1.5 hour performance, hearing songs live off their latest album Human. :II: Nature. for the first time ever. These two nights will have their own, slightly different setlists.

Friday May 28th 2021
Europe - 8pm CET / 7pm GMT (duration approx. 90min)

Saturday May 29th 2021
North and South America - 8pm ET (UTC-5) / 5pm PT (UTC -8) / 10pm BRT (UTC-3) / 7pm CST (UTC -6) (duration approx. 90min)

Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates, or can be returned by March 12th 2021.


Related Stories


Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows

Marko Hietala Announces Departure From Nightwish

Nightwish Frontwoman Rocks Disney Frozen Hit 2020 In Review

Nightwish Frontwoman Rocks Disney Frozen Hit

Nightwish Forced To Postpone Tour To 2021

Nightwish Announce New Double Album

Nightwish's Marko Hietala Releases 'Stones' Video

Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

Nightwish Share Video Of Tarja's Final Performance With Band

Nightwish Release 'Sleeping Sun' Live Video

News > Nightwish

advertisement
Day In Rock

Gene Simmons Believes Young Fans Killed Rock- Steven Wilson Apologizes To Wolfgang For Eddie Van Halen Comments- Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

advertisement
Latest News

Gene Simmons Believes Young Fans Killed Rock

Steven Wilson Apologizes To Wolfgang For Eddie Van Halen Comments

Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows

The Lickerish Quartet Share 'The Dream That Took Me Over' Video

Tom Jones Delivers 'Talking Reality Television Blues'

Arielle Previews New Single and Releasing Signature Brian May Guitar

Memoriam Stream New Song 'Onwards Into Battle'

Too Dead Too Die Release 'They Were All Wrong' Video