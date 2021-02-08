Singled Out: Rudy Touzet's Fatal Attraction

Rudy Touzet just released his new single "Fatal Attraction" and to celebrate we have asked him to share the story behind the track. Here is the story:

I usually go into the studio with a rough demo, maybe something I wrote way back, or just an idea I wanted to write about. But this time I came in with nothing. I said I wanted to start something from scratch and write about something I haven’t written or spoken about before. So my producers and I were just talking and sharing stories trying to see if we can tie something together for a song. I’m not sure how this story came into the conversation, but I shared this story of a 4th of July party I went to a couple years ago and ended up hanging out with this woman all night who was twice my age.

When I told that story we started using that as the theme of a song and we were talking about how cool it is when someone knows what’s best for them, and will do whatever they want. Someone said “It’s almost like it’s a fatal attraction.” I immediately stand up and say “Alright that’s the name of the song! Let’s do it!”

One thing I really enjoy about the song are the lyrics. The song is fun to sing and dance to but when you’re listening to the lyrics, it sets up the story and puts the listener in the position of the protagonist in the story.

