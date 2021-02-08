Sombria Release 'Ballet Of Sadness' Video

photo courtesy Grand Sounds

Sombria have released a music video for their song "Ballet of Sadness". The track comes from the group's debut album "Chirographon Dei ," which was released last fall.

They offer this description of the track, "Ballet of Sadness' a song that portrays the struggle, the pain, the beauty and divinity behind art. Being an artist is something that words can hardly describe.

"Giving your body and soul in exchange of mastering your precious gift, the only thing that gives you peace, serenity and purpose while at the same time breaks you down…

"This piece is dedicated to all the people who in spite all the odds persevere, commit to the fullest and never cease till they achieve the best, not only on their field but as humans as well." Watch the video below:

