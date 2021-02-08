Tom Jones Delivers 'Talking Reality Television Blues'

Tom Jones has released a music video for his new single "Talking Reality Television Blues", which is the music icons look at the changing landscape of television through the years.

He had this to say, "I was there when TV started – didn’t know I'd become a part of it – but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be."

The single comes from his forthcoming album, "Surrounded By Time", which is set to be released on April 23rd and will features songs of "personal importance that have impacted" Jones throughout his career. Watch the video below:

