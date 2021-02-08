Tom Jones has released a music video for his new single "Talking Reality Television Blues", which is the music icons look at the changing landscape of television through the years.
He had this to say, "I was there when TV started – didn’t know I'd become a part of it – but it could be that its power is to remind us how wonderful, crazy and inventive we are, but also how scary the reality it reflects can be."
The single comes from his forthcoming album, "Surrounded By Time", which is set to be released on April 23rd and will features songs of "personal importance that have impacted" Jones throughout his career. Watch the video below:
Gene Simmons Believes Young Fans Killed Rock- Steven Wilson Apologizes To Wolfgang For Eddie Van Halen Comments- Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows- more
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
Gene Simmons Believes Young Fans Killed Rock
Steven Wilson Apologizes To Wolfgang For Eddie Van Halen Comments
Nightwish Reschedule Virtual World Shows
The Lickerish Quartet Share 'The Dream That Took Me Over' Video
Tom Jones Delivers 'Talking Reality Television Blues'
Arielle Previews New Single and Releasing Signature Brian May Guitar
Memoriam Stream New Song 'Onwards Into Battle'
Too Dead Too Die Release 'They Were All Wrong' Video