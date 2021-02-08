While She Sleeps Stream New Song 'You Are All You Need'

While She Sleeps have shared a stream of their brand new single "You Are All You Need". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album Sleep Society, which is due April 16th.
guitarist Sean Long had the following to say, "We somehow managed to inject enough personal inspiration from each member for it to completely embody 'the Sleeps sound' with ease.
"We are always trying to express a certain kind of emotion or internal insight and sometimes you really hit the nail on the head, expressing it how you imagined, and other times you miss it completely.
"Well, this time we hit it dead on, with no room for speculation. The song says it how it is and reminds us to stop looking outwards for approval and validation.
"The video is a color explosion from start to finish and, with the current state of this dull, bleak world, we think it's going to be the color everyone needs to illuminate their spirits, even if it's only for three minutes." Check out the song below:
