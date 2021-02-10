Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Greta Van Fleet have released a brand new single "Heat Above". The track is the follow-up to the group's previous rock radio chart topping song "My Way, Soon".
Both tracks come for the band's forthcoming sophomore studio album, which will be entitled, "The Battle at Garden's Gate," which is set to hit stores on April 16th and was produced by Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Adele).
The new song is described in the official announcement as "an ethereal track that opens with a Hammond B3 seeping in slowly to set the tone for a triumphant sonic build." Stream "Heat Above" below:
