Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues

(hennemusic) A new series of vinyl reissues has helped Metallica make US chart history after the legendary metal band captured all top 5 spots on the vinyl albums chart.
The band 's newly-remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums recently made available via Walmart have helped Metallica secure the Top 5 spots on the Vinyl Albums chart; according to Billboard, the feat marks "the first time that an artist has claimed the entire top 5 of the #VinylAlbums chart, dating to its launch in 2011."
Metallica's 1984 release, "Ride The Lightning", tops the latest edition of the weekly chart, with 1991's "Metallica" at No. 2, 1988's "...And Justice For All" at No. 3, their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All" lands in fourth spot while 1986's "Master Of Puppets" sits in fifth place.
As part of the Walmart series, the group also made a new edition of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" available for fans. Stream the "Ride the Lightning" classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls" here.
Metallica Rock TV For Super Bowl Special
Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special
Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars
B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more
Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover
Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman'
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album 2020 In Review
Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much 2020 In Review
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Greta Van Fleet Streaming 'Heat Above'- Metallica Make Chart History- Of Mice & Men- Queen Postpone Tour- more
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'
Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'
Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues
Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song
Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg
Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video
Silent Theory 'Shaking The Cages' With New Video