Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues

Ride The Lightning cover art Ride The Lightning cover art

(hennemusic) A new series of vinyl reissues has helped Metallica make US chart history after the legendary metal band captured all top 5 spots on the vinyl albums chart.

The band 's newly-remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums recently made available via Walmart have helped Metallica secure the Top 5 spots on the Vinyl Albums chart; according to Billboard, the feat marks "the first time that an artist has claimed the entire top 5 of the #VinylAlbums chart, dating to its launch in 2011."

Metallica's 1984 release, "Ride The Lightning", tops the latest edition of the weekly chart, with 1991's "Metallica" at No. 2, 1988's "...And Justice For All" at No. 3, their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All" lands in fourth spot while 1986's "Master Of Puppets" sits in fifth place.

As part of the Walmart series, the group also made a new edition of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" available for fans. Stream the "Ride the Lightning" classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Rock TV For Super Bowl Special

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special

Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars

B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more

Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover

Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman'

Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula

Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album 2020 In Review

Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much 2020 In Review

News > Metallica