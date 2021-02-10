.

Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues

Bruce Henne | 02-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ride The Lightning cover artRide The Lightning cover art

(hennemusic) A new series of vinyl reissues has helped Metallica make US chart history after the legendary metal band captured all top 5 spots on the vinyl albums chart.

The band 's newly-remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums recently made available via Walmart have helped Metallica secure the Top 5 spots on the Vinyl Albums chart; according to Billboard, the feat marks "the first time that an artist has claimed the entire top 5 of the #VinylAlbums chart, dating to its launch in 2011."

Metallica's 1984 release, "Ride The Lightning", tops the latest edition of the weekly chart, with 1991's "Metallica" at No. 2, 1988's "...And Justice For All" at No. 3, their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All" lands in fourth spot while 1986's "Master Of Puppets" sits in fifth place.

As part of the Walmart series, the group also made a new edition of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" available for fans. Stream the "Ride the Lightning" classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues

Metallica Rock TV For Super Bowl Special

Metallica To Rock TV Super Bowl Special

Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars

B-Sides: The Dead Daisies Reunite With Ozzy Drummer, Bob Rock Sells Metallica Rights, David Lee Roth and more

Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover

Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman'

Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula

Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album 2020 In Review

Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much 2020 In Review

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Greta Van Fleet Streaming 'Heat Above'- Metallica Make Chart History- Of Mice & Men- Queen Postpone Tour- more

Reviews

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Pop Evil Streaming New Song 'Breathe Again'

Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Metallica Make Chart History With Vinyl Reissues

Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song

Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'Tender Heart' Video

Silent Theory 'Shaking The Cages' With New Video