Queen Postpone and Expand Rhapsody World Tour Leg

Keavin Wiggins | 02-10-2021

Cover art courtesy Hollywood RecordsCover art courtesy Hollywood Records

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they have once again been forced to postpone the European and UK leg of their Rhapsody World Tour due to the pandemic, but they have also added new stops to the rescheduled trek.

The band had this to say about their change of plans, "Under continuing Europe-wide Covid restrictions there's no possible way the tour can go ahead as planned for this year. The prospect of again not being able to look forward to performing and getting to experience those wonderful audiences is just heart breaking."

The new dates will feature 29 shows and will be kicking off in the UK at the Manchester MEN Arena on May 30st and 31st. Two new stops have been added at Glasgow's Hydro on June 2nd and 3rd.

The tour will still include a 10-night residency at London's The O2, as well as a pair of concerts apiece in both Manchester and Birmingham (and now Glasgow).

"After starting off 2020 with an amazing run of shows playing to audiences of upwards of 50,000 in a single night," say the band, "the cancellation of the Europe shows that should have followed last summer was a huge disappointment."

Brian May added, "Those incredible scenes at those concerts now seem like an impossibly distant dream. One minute we are out in Australia strutting our stuff and interacting with thousands of happy people, next minute we are stuck in the house.

"We were so lucky to be able to complete that tour, running just ahead of the wave that was about to break on us." See the new tour dates below:

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates:
May 30 - Manchester, UK AO Arena
May 31 - Manchester, UK AO Arena
June 2 - Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
June 3 - Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
June 5 - London, UK The O2
June 6 - London, UK The O2
June 8 - London, UK The O2
June 9 - London, UK The O2
June 11 - Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
June 12 - Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
June 14 - London, UK The O2
June 15 - London, UK The O2
June 17 - London, UK The O2
June 18 - London, UK The O2
June 20 - London, UK The O2
June 21 - London, UK The O2
June 24 - Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 26 - Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
June 28 - Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
June 29 - Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
July 1 - Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
July 2 - Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
July 6 - Madrid, Spain Wizink Centre
July 7 - Madrid, Spain Wizink Centre
July 11 - Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena
July 13 - Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
July 15 - Antwerp, Belgium Sportspalais
July 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
July 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

