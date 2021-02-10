Silent Theory 'Shaking The Cages' With New Video

Idaho rockers Silent Theory have released a music video for their latest single "Shaking The Cages" The new visual was directed and produced by Dawson Scholz.

Dakota Jerns had this to say about the song, "Shaking Cages is a song that developed from the feeling of being stranded on an island and doing everything you can to be found.

"It was also a direct statement from the band to showcase our growth from the last record to now. It grew from the wishful idea that if you set enough fires and shake enough cages you might be seen." Watch the video below:

