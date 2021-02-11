Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover

Journey Journey

Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video online of his classical fingerstyle guitar cover the Journey mega hit "Don't Stop Believing" from the band's 1981 album "Escape".

Zwijsen says in the video description, "Don't Stop Believing, the original, was released in 1981 with Steve Perry on vocals (who also wrote the song). Journey published multiple live versions, such as Live in Houston - Escape Tour 1981, Live in Japan 2017, Live in 2009, and UNICEF Won't Stop with Arnel Pineda on vocals.

"This Guitar Cover aims at playing the Guitar parts including Guitar Solo, piano parts, Vocal Melodies and all other essential parts at the same time." Watch the cover video below:

Related Stories

Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion

Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies

Journey Looking To Release New Single Next Month

Journey To Release New Music In 2021 2020 In Review

Journey Singer Leads Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms' 2020 In Review

Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival

Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West

Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam 2020 In Review

Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit 2020 In Review

News > Journey