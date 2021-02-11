.

Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 02-11-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged MakeoverJourney

Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video online of his classical fingerstyle guitar cover the Journey mega hit "Don't Stop Believing" from the band's 1981 album "Escape".

Zwijsen says in the video description, "Don't Stop Believing, the original, was released in 1981 with Steve Perry on vocals (who also wrote the song). Journey published multiple live versions, such as Live in Houston - Escape Tour 1981, Live in Japan 2017, Live in 2009, and UNICEF Won't Stop with Arnel Pineda on vocals.

"This Guitar Cover aims at playing the Guitar parts including Guitar Solo, piano parts, Vocal Melodies and all other essential parts at the same time." Watch the cover video below:


Related Stories


Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover

Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion

Journey Star Confirms Departure From The Dead Daisies

Journey Looking To Release New Single Next Month

Journey To Release New Music In 2021 2020 In Review

Journey Singer Leads Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms' 2020 In Review

Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival

Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West

Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam 2020 In Review

Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit 2020 In Review

News > Journey

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release- Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album- Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing'- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song, Sets Album Release

Dave Mustaine Recording Vocals For New Megadeth Album

Journey's 'Don't Stop Believing' Gets An Unplugged Makeover

The Allman Brothers Band Capture Historic Show With New Live Album

Caliban Going Native With New Album 'Zeitgeister'

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'The Chain'

Black Sabbath Stream 1981 Performance Of Mob Rules Classic Voodoo

Singled Out: The L.A. Maybe's Mr. Danger