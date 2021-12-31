Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sued Band 2021 In Review

The Verdict cover art

(hennemusic) Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield had a top 21 story from October 2021 after he filed a lawsuit against his fellow co-founders of the band over a number of alleged issues, including his dismissal from the group while on parental leave.

As first reported by Metal Sludge, Rockenfield filed the legal action on October 11 in a Snohomish County Court in the state of Washington against guitarist Michael Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson and both of their wives, in addition to Queensryche Holdings, LLC and Tri-Ryche Cooperation, Inc. among other related companies.

Blabbermouth notes that Rockenfield took paternal leave of absence from the band in February 2017 after his fiancee experienced complications during the birth of their son and had to have an emergency Cesarean delivery; the drummer claims in the suit that his paternity leave was approved by the members and that he was to retain an equal one-third interest in all Queensryche companies (QR Companies).

Rockenfield alleges that or about October 11, 2018, Wilton and Jackson purportedly "voted to dismiss Rockenfield from the QR Companies due in whole or in part to his taking of approved family leave. Rockenfield was informed of his purported dismissal from the QR Companies in a letter dated November 3, 2018."

The drummer declares his active participation in business ventures in 2017 and 2018 and his constant open line of communication with his bandmates during this period before being excluded from the recording of the group's 2019 album, "The Verdict", while going on to allege the band withheld income and "an accounting of the books, records, business and contracts of the QR Companies" from him in recent years.

Rockenfield claims to be "owed compensation for lost wages and profits as, as well as an amount equal to the present fair market value of his equity interest in the QR Companies as of his wrongful dismissal, plus interest thereon." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

