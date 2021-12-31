.

Scorpions Continue Rock Believer Album Preview Video Series

Bruce Henne | 12-31-2021

Scorpions Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming the second of a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer," ahead of the record's release in February.

Launch with the lead single, "Peacemaker", the group worked on the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.

Due February 26, the Scorpions' 19th studio set marks the first appearance of ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the group since his addition in 2016.

The Scorpions will return to live action in March when they host a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Scorpions

