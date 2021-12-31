Scorpions Continue Rock Believer Album Preview Video Series

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are streaming the second of a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer," ahead of the record's release in February.
Launch with the lead single, "Peacemaker", the group worked on the follow-up to the 2015 studio album, "Return To Forever", in their hometown of Hannover, Germany during the pandemic.
Due February 26, the Scorpions' 19th studio set marks the first appearance of ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee on record with the group since his addition in 2016.
The Scorpions will return to live action in March when they host a rescheduled Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Watch the episode here.
The Scorpions Launch 'Rock Believer' Mini-Series
Scorpions Premiere 'Peacemaker' Video
Scorpions Stream New Single 'Peacemaker'
Scorpions Announce New Album 'Rock Believer' And Tour Dates
David Lee Roth's New Year's Shows Canceled- Metallica Reached 1.3 Billion Streams In 2021 On Spotify- Jack Osbourne Engage- Pink Floyd- more
Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Madison Square Garden Reopening Concert- Plus David Lee Roth and more Top 21 Stories of October 2021- more
Guns N' Roses- Judas Priest- David Lee Roth- Geddy Lee- Alan Jackson and more Top 21 Stories of September 2021- more
Ozzy Osbourne Won Grammy For Song With Joke Riff- Lamb Of God Song Helped Save Man's Life- Steve Perry- more
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums