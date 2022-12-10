Circa Survive Canceled Tour Due To Mental Health Issues (2022 In Review)

Circa Survive Cancel Tour Due To Mental Health Issues was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Circa Survive have announced that they have decided to cancel their Blue Sky Noise Anniversary Tour in part due to the mental health struggles of frontman Anthony Green.

The band had this to say, "It breaks our hearts to announce that we are officially cancelling the BSN Anniversary Tour. This includes the dates that were being rescheduled for the summer as well.

"There are multiple factors at play here but most pressingly Anthony is currently struggling with a mental health crisis and unable to be on tour at this time. A focus on self and family is of the utmost importance right now therefore postponing or rescheduling any further doesn't feel like the right thing to do.

"We're absolutely devastated over this and feel awful for everyone it affects. We hope you will accept our most sincere apologies and regrets with this news and the last minute nature of this announcement. All refunds will be available at point of purchase (VIP buyers, check your email).

"Although we are somber and wounded in this moment, our art and this community have always been guiding lights of hope and healing for us in times like this. We look forward to better days where we can celebrate overcoming these hardships together."

