Led Zeppelin To Stream 2007 Reunion Concert Celebration Day

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have announced that they will host a global streaming event of their 2007 reunion concert on December 10 to mark its 15th anniversary.
Released in 2012 as "Celebration Day", the rare live appearance took place at London's O2 Arena, where the band headlined a tribute event for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun.
Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones were joined by Jason Bonham, the son of their late drummer John Bonham, to perform 16 songs from their celebrated catalog including landmark tracks "Whole Lotta Love", "Rock And Roll", "Kashmir" and "Stairway To Heaven."
Although 20 million people applied for tickets, the band's first headline show in 27 years was seen only by the 18,000 ticket holders who were fortunate enough to have secured seats through a worldwide lottery.
Get more details and watch a video trailer for the streaming event here.
