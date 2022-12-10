Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69 (2022 In Review)

contents{'pcap'} contents{'pcap'}

Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69 was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Megaforce Records founder Jon "Jonny Z" Zazula, who famously helped launch the career of Metallica, passed away on February 1st, at the age of 69.

Rikki Zaula broke the sad news to fans via social media with the following, "The world lost a true legend today... Our Dad lived a life as fast, hard, heavy, powerful, and, impactful as the music he brought to the world. His passion and persistence fueled the careers of arguably the most influential metal bands, and, industry greats of a generation.

"To us he was simply daddy... Our father and mother were a powerhouse partnership in love, life, and business. Together they believed in the unbelievable, their passion, rebel perspective, and persistence built an empire from a box of vinyl in a flea market - into a multi platinum selling record label, management company, and publishing house. Although we are devastated he is gone, they are finally reunited.

"And it feels impossible to imagine a world without him in it. For all of us who knew and loved him ... by the way... keep it heavy! RIP daddy you will truly be deeply missed, but, never forgotten...your LegaZ will live on forever, not only in us and your grandchildren, but, in every headbanger on this planet for all of eternity!"

Metallica also shared the following tribute, "Heavy music lost one of its great champions today when Jonny Z left this world far too soon. In 1982, when no one wanted to take a chance on four kids from California playing a crazy brand of metal, Jonny and Marsha did, and the rest, as they say, is history.

"He was a mentor, a manager, a label head and a father figure to us all ... Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha.

"Our love and sympathy go out to Jonny's children and his grandchildren, whom he cherished and brought to our shows from the time they were in diapers.

"We hope they will be able to take some comfort in knowing that he is reunited with Marsha, and that he helped bring so much incredible music to so many.

"Hopefully there's a great show goin' on up there tonight to welcome you! We'll miss you Jonny".

Metallica's Lars Ulrich himself shared, "Thank you Jonny for taking a chance on these crazy, noisy, uncompromising and undisciplined dudes from NorCal who didn't know what was up, down or sideways, but who were ready, willing and more than able to f***in throw it all to the wind and go for it..

"Thank you for giving us a sense of belonging and ultimately, a sense of self-worth. I will forever be grateful for your friendship, advice and blind belief that the music we played could be shared with way more people who were just like us...outsiders and misfits! Rest In Peace my friend."

Frontman James Hetfield added, "God rest your soul Jonny. My heart is full of gratitude for taking a chance on me and my bandmates."

Related Stories

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert

Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders

Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69

Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula

Megaforce Music and Merch

News > Megaforce