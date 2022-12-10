Metallica Shared Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) Metallica Shared Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts was a top 22 story from Feb. 2022: Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of the debut live performance of their 1997 rarity, "Fixxxer", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts last month in San Francisco, CA.
The band delivered the closing track from "Reload" during a December 17 show at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.
The first of two concerts in the group's hometown saw Metallica play a set of 16-songs in chronological order of their release - opening with the 1983 "Kill 'Em All" cut, "Hit The Lights", to the show-closer of the 2017 "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" tune, "Spit Out The Bone."
Among the other rarities presented was the first performance of the 1984 "Ride the Lightning" song, "Trapped Under Ice", since June of 2012.
Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover" weekend was full of band-related events, including a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more. Watch the video here.
Metallica Release 'Lux AEterna' Lyric Videos In Multiple Languages
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams
Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'
Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions
Wolfgang Reveals Most Important Thing Eddie Van Halen Taught Him (2022 In Review)
Duff McKagan Joined Eddie Vedder For Pretenders Classic (2022 In Review)
Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)
Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead At 76 (2022 In Review)
Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop (2022 In Review)
Previously Unreleased David Bowie Performance Video Shared (2022 In Review)
Allman Brothers In The Studio For 'Eat A Peach' 50th Anniversary (2022 In Review)