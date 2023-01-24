Billy Idol Announces Spring North American Tour

EP cover art EP cover art

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced dates for a spring tour of North America.

The two-month series will open with a performance during Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale on March 30, and close on May 20 with an appearance at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, CA - with headline dates in between.

The rocker was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a January 6 ceremony that saw him joined by artist Shepard Fairey, Henry Rollins, and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, among others.

Idol's most recent studio releases are a pair of EP's, including 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage."

Get ticket details and see the tour schedule here.





Related Stories

Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Billy Idol Recruits Killing Joke For Roadside Tour

Billy Idol 'Running From The Ghost' With New Video

Billy Idol Performs At Rock In Rio Festival

More Billy Idol News

Share this article