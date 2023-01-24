.

Billy Idol Announces Spring North American Tour

Bruce Henne | Published 01-24-2023

Billy Idol Announces Spring North American Tour EP cover art

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced dates for a spring tour of North America.

The two-month series will open with a performance during Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale on March 30, and close on May 20 with an appearance at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, CA - with headline dates in between.

The rocker was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a January 6 ceremony that saw him joined by artist Shepard Fairey, Henry Rollins, and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, among others.

Idol's most recent studio releases are a pair of EP's, including 2021's "The Roadside" and 2022's "The Cage."

Get ticket details and see the tour schedule here.


