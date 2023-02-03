Rock Hall CEO Thrilled Iron Maiden Are Nominated

Nomination promo

(hennemusic) Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame CEO and President Greg Harris shared his thoughts this week on the Cleveland-based institution's newly-announced 2023 nominees, including rare recognition for iconic heavy metal outfit Iron Maiden.

Eligible since 2005, the UK band's second nomination in three years sees them in the running for induction alongside Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Warren Zevon and more.

Harris had the following to say about Iron Maiden's nomination during an interview with Audacy host Taryn Daly. He said, "We have a Pink Floyd wall with the inflatable, so heck yeah. We can put one of those (Eddie masks) in here. It would be exciting... You know, we talked about Warren Zevon, a piano playing, songwriting guy, and then the triple guitar assault of Iron Maiden in the same class. It's really exciting and really fun now. Maiden was nominated once before, but we're hopeful that after the success that Judas Priest had last year that Maiden is inducted as well... We're thrilled that they're on the ballot."

Should music industry voters select Iron Maiden for the Class of 2023, the Rock Hall has announced the induction would recognize the current lineup of singer Bruce Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris, guitarists Adrian Smith, Dave Murray and Janick Gers, and drummer Nicko McBrain, as well as former members Clive Burr, Paul Di'Anno and Dennis Stratton.

