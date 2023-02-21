All Time Low To Livestream 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Album Release Show

All Time Low have announced that they will be livestreaming their special album release show at London's iconic OVO Arena Wembley on March 17th to celebrate the arrival of their new album "Tell Me I'm Alive".
According to the announcement, "the livestream will be presented in 4K UHD video resolution with Dolby Atmos technology, giving fans a premium viewing experience and an unforgettable spatial audio experience. Available to watch via the On Air website and mobile apps, the cinematic livestream will be available to watch for two years on demand. Get tickets here ."
Frontman Alex Gaskarth had this to say, "We're excited to announce that the Wembley show, our album release celebration, will now be a live stream event for the world to join in.
"We know it's going to be a really special, fun night and we wanted to make sure as many of our fans around the world would have the chance to be involved and participate."
Back at home, the band will be launching their North American "Tell Me I'm Alive On Tour" with special guests Mayday Parade and Games We Play this spring.
