Voidscape Reveal 'Burden Of Breathing' Lyric Video

(Earsplit) New Jersey-based Voidscape have shared a lyric video for their new track, "Burden Of Breathing", the lead single from their forthcoming debut EP, "Odyssey Of Spite," which will arrive on March 31st.



Formed in 2017, Voidscape delivers a strain of melodic death metal that is catchy yet scathing. Having previously released a demo and a single, guitarist Rob Torres, drummer Justin "Ninja" Spaeth (Tombs, Abacinate), and frontman Mike Ximenez (Replicant, Windfaerer) now present their debut EP, Odyssey Of Spite.

Here, Voidscape administers bitter-sweet leads, monstrous riffs, and verses of human despair inflicted by viscous howls. Each composition is a melancholic journey rife with introspection and heaviness.

The EP was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Rob Torres at his own Frightbox Recording in Passaic, and completed with artwork, photography, and layout by Mike Ximenez.



With the lead single, Ximenez writes, "'Burden Of Breathing' is about experiencing anxiety and being overwhelmed by existence. Your spirit is being hauled around by a mortal sack of cells with pain receptors and you're hyper-focusing on the negative, unpleasant experiences. It's about yearning for an escape when the pressures of life are getting you down. The world seems insane and sometimes it's best to take time and disconnect from the zeitgeist. Don't forget to breathe. Keep driving that cell sack and see where it takes you."

Odyssey Of Spite Tracklisting:

1. Grief Eclipse

2. Burden Of Breathing

3. Ludlow

4. Extinctionborn

5. The Unsaved

