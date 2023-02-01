Tennis Open 'Forbidden Doors' With New Single

Pollen cover art

Indie-pop duo Tennis have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single, "Forbidden Doors." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Pollen", which is set to hit stores on February 10th.

Alaina Moore had this to say about the new song, "Sonically, Forbidden Doors filled out something essential that was missing from the record. I took my time writing lyrics that fit the world without altering it.

"The music gave me a sense of driving away from something. Patrick and I have done a lot of that-- trading one city skyline for another, releasing something to make room for what's next."

They will be promoting the new album with two special Valentine's Day shows at the historic Islington Assembly Hall in London and February 14th and 15th, followed by the launch of their North American tour on March 24th in Atlanta. See the dates and watch the video below:



TENNIS - TOUR 2023



FEBRUARY

14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall SOLD OUT

15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall



MARCH

24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia



APRIL

1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

5 - Toronto, ON - History

7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

21 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

29 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Bar & Grill



MAY

2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

