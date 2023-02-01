Tennis Open 'Forbidden Doors' With New Single

Indie-pop duo Tennis have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single, "Forbidden Doors." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Pollen", which is set to hit stores on February 10th.
Alaina Moore had this to say about the new song, "Sonically, Forbidden Doors filled out something essential that was missing from the record. I took my time writing lyrics that fit the world without altering it.
"The music gave me a sense of driving away from something. Patrick and I have done a lot of that-- trading one city skyline for another, releasing something to make room for what's next."
They will be promoting the new album with two special Valentine's Day shows at the historic Islington Assembly Hall in London and February 14th and 15th, followed by the launch of their North American tour on March 24th in Atlanta. See the dates and watch the video below:
TENNIS - TOUR 2023
FEBRUARY
14 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall SOLD OUT
15 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
MARCH
24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
APRIL
1 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
4 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer
5 - Toronto, ON - History
7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
18 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
21 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
24 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
25 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
29 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Bar & Grill
MAY
2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
