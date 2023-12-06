The Nixons Revisit 'December'

(Pavement Music) Alternative rock band The Nixons drop a re-imagined version of their song "December." The song originally appeared on the band's self-titled album-the eponymous "red album."

Originally written on the road, this song is a note to the ones back home, promising to be back in December. The new version was produced by The Nixons and Kerry Crafton, who worked with the band on their first full length LP, Halo.

Lead vocalist Zac Maloy says, "I always wanted to have a holiday song. You know, one of those songs that you start to hear every year when the season rolls around."

The Nixons have also released a lyric video for the new version of "December" via Pavement Entertainment. Featuring dynamic visuals and performance shots of the band, this video highlights the rewritten lyrics while celebrating the original version of the song.

When asked about the changes made, Maloy says, "The original song 'December' was more about missing life events but assuring loved ones that I'd be home in that last month of the year. I wanted to rewrite some lyrics to lean in to the holiday spirit of it all.

While I love the original, we took a more no frills approach this time around. We realized when we played the song live a few winters ago, it kinda rocks. So we hope fans enjoy this new, edgier, rockin' holiday tune!"

Hailing from Oklahoma City, The Nixons are comprised of singer Zac Maloy, guitarist Jesse Davis, bassist Ricky Brooks, and drummer John Humphrey. The band made a name for themselves in the '90s, releasing hit songs "Sister," "Happy Song," "Wire," and "Baton Rouge."

