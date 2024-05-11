Watch Slipknot's 25 Years Later Video Recapping Special Shows

Slipknot have shared a new video entitled "25 Years Later" that recaps their special intimate club show at Pappy + Harriets in Pioneertown, CA from April 25th and their appearance at Sick New World in Las Vegas, NV on April 27th.

The shows marked the debut of the band's brand new drummer Eloy Casagrande, who is known for his work with Sepultura and was brought in to replace Jay Weinberg, who parted ways with the band last year.

The two shows come ahead of the band's North American Here Comes The Pain Tour that will be launching this summer and will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group's 1999 self-titled debut.

Fans will also be able to catch the band at the Welcome To Rockville Festival this weekend in Daytona Beach, FL and the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH next weekend.

May 12: Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 19: Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

Aug 06: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

Aug 07: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Aug 09: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *

Aug 10: Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

Aug 12: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

Aug 14: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

Aug 15: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

Aug 17: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

Sep 01: Pryor, OK - ROCKLAHOMA

Sep 07: Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

Sep 08: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

Sep 09: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep 11: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

Sep 13: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

Sep 14: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

Sep 15: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

Sep 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center #

Sep 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #

Sep 21: Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #

Oct 11: Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 19: São Paulo, BR - Knotfest Brasil

Nov 08: Guadalajara, MX - Calle 2

Nov 09: Mexico City, MX - Parque Bicentenario

Dec 05: Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Dec 06: Dortmund, DE - Westfalehallen

Dec 08: Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

Dec 09: Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec 11: Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion

Dec 12: Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Dec 14: Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Dec 15: Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

Dec 17: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Dec 18: Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Dec 20: London, UK - The O2

Dec 21: London, UK - The O2

* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture

# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended

Related Stories

Slipknot Add Date To Here Comes The Pain Tour Due To High Demand

Slipknot Launching Here Comes The Pain Tour

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Iowa Lineup

Slipknot To Play Rare Intimate Venue Show This Week

News > Slipknot