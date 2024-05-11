Watch Slipknot's 25 Years Later Video Recapping Special Shows

Slipknot have shared a new video entitled "25 Years Later" that recaps their special intimate club show at Pappy + Harriets in Pioneertown, CA from April 25th and their appearance at Sick New World in Las Vegas, NV on April 27th.
The shows marked the debut of the band's brand new drummer Eloy Casagrande, who is known for his work with Sepultura and was brought in to replace Jay Weinberg, who parted ways with the band last year.
The two shows come ahead of the band's North American Here Comes The Pain Tour that will be launching this summer and will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group's 1999 self-titled debut.
Fans will also be able to catch the band at the Welcome To Rockville Festival this weekend in Daytona Beach, FL and the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH next weekend.
May 12: Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
May 19: Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival
Aug 06: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *
Aug 07: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *
Aug 09: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *
Aug 10: Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *
Aug 12: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *
Aug 14: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *
Aug 15: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *
Aug 17: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *
Sep 01: Pryor, OK - ROCKLAHOMA
Sep 07: Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #
Sep 08: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #
Sep 09: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
Sep 11: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #
Sep 13: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #
Sep 14: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #
Sep 15: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #
Sep 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center #
Sep 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #
Sep 21: Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #
Oct 11: Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct 19: São Paulo, BR - Knotfest Brasil
Nov 08: Guadalajara, MX - Calle 2
Nov 09: Mexico City, MX - Parque Bicentenario
Dec 05: Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Dec 06: Dortmund, DE - Westfalehallen
Dec 08: Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle
Dec 09: Leipzig, DE - Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Dec 11: Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion
Dec 12: Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Dec 14: Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
Dec 15: Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro
Dec 17: Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Dec 18: Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Dec 20: London, UK - The O2
Dec 21: London, UK - The O2
* w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Orbit Culture
# w/ Special Guests Knocked Loose and Vended
