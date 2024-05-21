Singled Out: Bonnie Milne's Stolen Night Sky

Chart-topping musician and music educator Bonnie Milne just released her new single "Stolen Night Sky", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

This composition is a representation of a challenging time in my life. Composing this piece was a way to express myself and create a theme that was deep, dark and intense AND I've been told very catchy!

I composed Stolen Night Sky by writing the melody on the piano first since this is my main instrument to play. Then I added the tracks for cello and violin as they complemented the story of this piece, even though it is an instrumental composition. This was the first time I had endeavoured to add percussion to a piece, mainly because it called for this kind of rhythmic intensity. This creative process was made easy thanks to drummer, Dave Hewitt. The percussion strengthens the heartbeat of this piece and adds layers of texture and colourful transitions, moving the composition back and forth to the repeating theme. The riveting cymbal washes add another layer to the crescendos and heavy chords. Returning musicians, Cellist- Kevin Fox and Violinist- Shane Guse add the countermelodies and harmony.

Musically, deception and frustration are evident throughout this piece with heavy forte chords and minor scales ascending and descending in the piano and violin in contrary motion. Anxiousness is felt in the higher distant piano melodies, with the soulful cello trying to provide harmony and comfort. The feelings of something vitality important slipping away can be heard in the phrases of the violin.

My hope is that this composition resonates with those who might be feeling the same way and helps them to find some solace through the music.

I was able to be recorded by the multi- talented Nixon Boyd, song writer, recording engineer and Producer on a beautiful Bosendorfer Piano at the St.Pauls' Centre in Orillia, Ontario.

I had the incredible opportunity to be video recorded by Anne Douris, Director, Animator and Production Designer for this intensely dark, yet illuminating video, also featuring percussionist Dave Hewitt.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Bonnie here

