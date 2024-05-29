Social Distortion, X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Lineup

(BHM) Inspired by the renegade spirit of Pirate Radio with over 20 years on the airwaves, "Little Steven" Van Zandt is hoisting the Jolly Roger and joining forces with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, for Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise, a full-throttle, four-day Rock 'N' Roll adventure sailing May 9-13, 2025 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Gem, that is sure to be "The Coolest Cruise in the World."
The mind-blowing maiden voyage of Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise will create a commotion on the ocean with an unrelenting lineup of over 20 bands, including Social Distortion, X, Rocket From The Crypt, Reverend Horton Heat, Old 97's, Low Cut Connie, Los Straitjackets, Lenny Kaye, Flamin' Groovies, The Dictators, The Fleshtones, The Chesterfield Kings, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, Slim Jim Phantom Trio, The Dollyrots, The Woggles, The Coolies, The Untamed Youth, Deke Dickerson, The Neanderthals, The Sound Minds, Goons!, and more to be announced. Onboard activities will include Lenny Kaye & Friends celebration of "Nuggets," Renegade Cinema film screenings like the 2015 documentary Who Do You Want Me to Be? followed by a Q&A with Master of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres, as well as SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by fellow DJs from Little Steven's Underground Garage channel on SiriusXM, Count Peter Zaremba, The Mighty Manfred, Kelly Ogden and Palmyra Delran.
The spectacular Norwegian Gem will of course pull out all the stops for Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.
Beyond the onboard experience, Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruisers will have the chance to enjoy unforgettable shore excursions in Nassau, Bahamas, the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.
First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through June 4 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Pre-sale Signups will conclude on June 9 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sale begins June 11 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at UndergroundGarageCruise.com. All guests booking before Sunday, June 16 will receive $100 off per person before prices increase on Monday, June 17. In addition, guests booked in the first 250 cabins will receive a commemorative event poster (guests must be named on their reservation by Monday, September 9 to receive the commemorative poster). All guests can book for just $100 down per person when they enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before Monday, September 9.
LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE CRUISE 2025
Sailing May 9-13, 2025
From Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas
Aboard Norwegian Gem
Lineup:
Social Distortion
X
Rocket From The Crypt
Reverend Horton Heat
Old 97's
Low Cut Connie
Los Straitjackets
Lenny Kaye
Flamin' Groovies
The Dictators
The Fleshtones
The Chesterfield Kings
Supersuckers
Linda Gail Lewis
Slim Jim Phantom Trio
The Dollyrots
The Woggles
The Coolies
The Untamed Youth
Deke Dickerson
The Neanderthals
The Sound Minds
Goons!
Featuring DJs From Little Steven's Underground Garage channel on SiriusXM
Count Peter Zaremba
The Mighty Manfred
Kelly Ogden
Palmyra Delran
Michael Des Barres
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Underwent Cancer Surgery - 2023 In Review
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery
Social Distortion, Lagwagon Lead Steve Soto Tribute Event
Bowling For Soup Share Cover Of Social Distortion Classic
Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials- Social Distortion, X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Lineup- more
Jane's Addiction's Original Lineup Team With Love And Rockets For Tour- Peter Frampton To Be Honored With Les Paul Spirit Award- more
Brett Young Expands 2024 North American Tour- Jelly Roll Jumps On Stage With Noah Kahah In Nashville- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Metallica, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen Lead TV Concert Specials
Social Distortion, X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Lineup
Four Year Strong Announce New Album With 'uncooked' Video
Dayseeker Announce Dark Sun Protocol Tour
Black Sun 'Drown In Sin' With New Single
Cavalera Get Animated For 'From The Past Comes The Storms' Video
Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified
Jane's Addiction's Original Lineup Team With Love And Rockets For Tour