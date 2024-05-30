Culture Wars Share New Single 'Heaven'

Alternative rockers Culture Wars have released a music video for their brand new single "Heaven", which is the band's first new music since their 2021 EP teche.

frontman Alex Dugan said of the song, "It became a daily ritual. I would wake up, walk the long way down Bondi Beach to get coffee and breakfast, come back to my rental unit, and log onto Zoom to begin writing with Caleb. For me it was 10am, but for him it was nighttime. 'Heaven' was written in two parts, the verse in Bondi, and the chorus after I had moved units to Edgecliff."

"I was living in Sydney by myself for about a year, chasing a girl that I was in love with (and still am). Finding my way in Sydney knowing no one else, writing an album that didn't exist yet, and thus meaning quite literally 'All I have is your love'."

