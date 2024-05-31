Eddie Witz and The Most High just released their new single "In California", from their forthcoming debut EP, and to celebrate we asked Eddie to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Explore the sun-soaked journey of self-discovery with my latest single, "In California". This track offers a glimpse into my debut album, "I Am What I Am," showcasing my signature sunny pop sound.
"In California" is a heartfelt anthem that delves into the highs and lows of my homegrown roots. From embracing golden shores to navigating the daunting crossroads of departure, this song encapsulates the bittersweet odyssey of self-discovery amidst the allure of the Golden State.
The recording process was a labor of love, blending elements of world music, folk, Americana, pop, and reggae into a multicultural fusion. I aimed to craft breezy, uplifting melodies and seamless arrangements that invite listeners on a musical road trip through California, radiating positive energy and painting a sun-soaked atmosphere. I hope this track resonates with you and brings a touch of California sunshine to your day.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Singled Out: Eddie Witz and The Most High's Jamaica Time
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour- AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album- more
John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sells For Record Price- Heart Cancels Tour For Medical Reasons- Snow Patrol Return- more
Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher- Brett Young Unplugs For 'Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition)'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour
Beastie Boys' Ill Communication Expanded For 30th Anniversary
The Used's Bert McCracken Goes Solo With robbietheused
LCD Soundsystem Announce Los Angeles Residency
AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album
Watch A Day To Remember's 'Feedback' Video
Adam Lambert Previews New EP With Stream Of Two Songs
Singled Out: Eddie Witz and The Most High