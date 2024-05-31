Singled Out: Eddie Witz and The Most High

Eddie Witz and The Most High just released their new single "In California", from their forthcoming debut EP, and to celebrate we asked Eddie to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Explore the sun-soaked journey of self-discovery with my latest single, "In California". This track offers a glimpse into my debut album, "I Am What I Am," showcasing my signature sunny pop sound.

"In California" is a heartfelt anthem that delves into the highs and lows of my homegrown roots. From embracing golden shores to navigating the daunting crossroads of departure, this song encapsulates the bittersweet odyssey of self-discovery amidst the allure of the Golden State.

The recording process was a labor of love, blending elements of world music, folk, Americana, pop, and reggae into a multicultural fusion. I aimed to craft breezy, uplifting melodies and seamless arrangements that invite listeners on a musical road trip through California, radiating positive energy and painting a sun-soaked atmosphere. I hope this track resonates with you and brings a touch of California sunshine to your day.

