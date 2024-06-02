High Desert Queen Reveal 'Palm Reader' Video As Album Arrives

Texas desert rockers High Desert Queen celebrated the release of their new studio album, "Palm Reader", by sharing a brand new music video for the album's title track.
Vocalist Ryan Garney had this to say, "We couldn't be happier with how this album came together. Going to YellowDog, and deciding to record the whole thing live without a click track while creating new songs after getting off the road allowed this to be an album that's helping mold what High Desert Queen is becoming.
"The title track came together in the studio when Phil started playing the drum beat as a joke. We were all laughing until Rusty ripped into the intro guitar riff, and within an hour we had the music completely written.
"What you hear on 'Palm Reader' is what we created in real time, and it's not like anything we've written before. We knew right away it needed to make it on the album, and it really showcases the spontaneous creativity behind the entire record."
High Desert Queen Take On 'Ancient Aliens' With New Video
High Desert Queen and Blue Heron To Release 'Turned To Stone Chapter 8' Split Album
High Desert Queen and Fatso Jetson Team Up For European Spring Tour
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour- AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album- more
Jason Isbell, Morgan Wade Part Of Gibson Garage Fest Week- Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening
Crowded House Share 'The Howl' Video As New Album Arrives
Steve Hackett Reissuing His Classical Catalogue
Phantogram Return With 'All A Mystery'
Watch Superfan's 'When You Come To L.A.' Video
Mojo Thunder Deliver 'Holy Ghost' Video
High Desert Queen Reveal 'Palm Reader' Video As Album Arrives
Rhapsody Of Fire Reveal 'Mastered By The Dark' Lyric Video