High Desert Queen Reveal 'Palm Reader' Video As Album Arrives

Texas desert rockers High Desert Queen celebrated the release of their new studio album, "Palm Reader", by sharing a brand new music video for the album's title track.

Vocalist Ryan Garney had this to say, "We couldn't be happier with how this album came together. Going to YellowDog, and deciding to record the whole thing live without a click track while creating new songs after getting off the road allowed this to be an album that's helping mold what High Desert Queen is becoming.

"The title track came together in the studio when Phil started playing the drum beat as a joke. We were all laughing until Rusty ripped into the intro guitar riff, and within an hour we had the music completely written.

"What you hear on 'Palm Reader' is what we created in real time, and it's not like anything we've written before. We knew right away it needed to make it on the album, and it really showcases the spontaneous creativity behind the entire record."

