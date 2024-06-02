Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, a.k.a. the Red Rocker, will be performing a special acoustic set with his longtime friend and guitarist Vic Johnson for the opening of the Stage RED Theater in his hometown of Fontana, Ca.

The "An Acoustic Evening With Sammy Hagar And Vic Johnson" concert event will take place on Saturday, June 15th to officially open the new venue that replaced the Center Stage Theater and carries the Red name in honor of native son Hagar.

Sammy shared via social media, "I fell in love with music while growing up in Fontana, so being honored by my hometown with a venue named after me is one of the coolest and proudest moments of my life. It's going to be a hell of a celebration!"

Stage RED Theater developer Ideation Design Group shared, "From concept to creation, our team has been hard at work crafting a space that embodies the spirit of Sammy Hagar and promises to deliver an unparalleled live music experience.

"As the countdown to the big day begins, we're pouring our passion and expertise into every detail, ensuring that Stage Red will be nothing short of extraordinary. Come join us as we kick off this epic journey celebrating music, community, and the one and only Red Rocker himself!"

