Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, a.k.a. the Red Rocker, will be performing a special acoustic set with his longtime friend and guitarist Vic Johnson for the opening of the Stage RED Theater in his hometown of Fontana, Ca.
The "An Acoustic Evening With Sammy Hagar And Vic Johnson" concert event will take place on Saturday, June 15th to officially open the new venue that replaced the Center Stage Theater and carries the Red name in honor of native son Hagar.
Sammy shared via social media, "I fell in love with music while growing up in Fontana, so being honored by my hometown with a venue named after me is one of the coolest and proudest moments of my life. It's going to be a hell of a celebration!"
Stage RED Theater developer Ideation Design Group shared, "From concept to creation, our team has been hard at work crafting a space that embodies the spirit of Sammy Hagar and promises to deliver an unparalleled live music experience.
"As the countdown to the big day begins, we're pouring our passion and expertise into every detail, ensuring that Stage Red will be nothing short of extraordinary. Come join us as we kick off this epic journey celebrating music, community, and the one and only Red Rocker himself!"
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes
Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards
Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Announces U.S. Lighthouse Tour- AWOLNATION Share 'Jump Sit Stand March' Video To Announce New Album- more
Jason Isbell, Morgan Wade Part Of Gibson Garage Fest Week- Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening
Crowded House Share 'The Howl' Video As New Album Arrives
Steve Hackett Reissuing His Classical Catalogue
Phantogram Return With 'All A Mystery'
Watch Superfan's 'When You Come To L.A.' Video
Mojo Thunder Deliver 'Holy Ghost' Video
High Desert Queen Reveal 'Palm Reader' Video As Album Arrives
Rhapsody Of Fire Reveal 'Mastered By The Dark' Lyric Video