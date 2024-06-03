Fan Can Win Chance To Duet With Disturbed At Louder Than Life Festival

(Alphamedia) Think you can sing like Ann Wilson does on "Don't Tell Me" with Disturbed? Time to prove it! ALT 105.1 and The Fox Den, in partnership with Q Prime, Danny Wimmer Presents, and Disturbed is searching for a lucky female fan to join Disturbed on stage at Louder Than Life this September to fill in for the great Ann Wilson to sing the duet of "Don't Tell Me"!

Starting June 17th, female contestants can record a video of themself singing the duet (Ann Wilson's part) and upload the video to ALT 105.1's online hosted gallery page, along with a short singing and performance history bio.

Videos can be viewed and voted on by the general public throughout the submission process with one lucky grand prize winner selected to join Disturbed on stage on Saturday, September 28th!

All information, submissions, song lyrics, and online voting are available here.

