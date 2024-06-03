Queens of the Stone Age Announce Final North American The End Is Nero Tour Dates

(NLM) Queens of the Stone Age have today announced their final North American 2024 shows of their The End Is Nero Tour. Kicking off at Boston's MGM Music Hall @ Fenway, the newly added headline dates will include stops in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Madison, WI.

Presale begins Tuesday, June 4 at 10am local time. All tickets will be available at the general on-sale on Friday, June 7 at 10AM local time. In other news, Decades after its emergence from the depths of the desert, Queens of the Stone Age's self-titled 1998 debut album will be reissued on June 21 and will be available on double LP directly from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matador Records and local record stores everywhere.

The long out-of-print landmark album feature three additional tracks, "The Bronze", "These Aren't The Droids You're Looking For" and 'Spiders and Vinegaroons"

Newly announced The End Is Nero dates:

Full routing here:

06/07/24 - Nürburg, DE - Rock Am Ring

06/09/24 - Nuremburg, DE - Rock Im Park

06/11/24 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

06/14/24 - Leicestershire, UK - Download Festival

06/18/24 - A Coruna, ES - Coliseum Da Coru-a

06/20/24 - Madrid, ES - Noches Del Botanico At Jardines Del Botanico

06/21/24 - Vitoria~gasteiz, ES - Azkena Rock Festival

06/23/24 - Fuengirola, ES - Marenostrum

06/26/24 - Barcelona, ES - Alma Festival

06/28/24 - St. Gallen, CH - Openair St.gallen

06/30/24 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest

07/04/24 - Rome, IT - Roma Summer Fest

07/05/24 - Bassano Del Grappa, IT - AMA Music Festival

07/06/24 - Milan, IT - I-days

07/10/24 - Vitrolles, FR - Jardin Sonore Festival

07/13/24 - Trenčín, SK - Pohoda Festival

07/16/24 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle Spandau

07/17/24 - Ostrava, CZ - Colours Of Ostrava

07/18/24 - Vienna, AT - Metastadt Open Air

07/20/24 - Transylvania, RO - Electric Castle

07/23/24 - Zagreb, HR - Šrc Šalata

07/24/24 - Zagreb, HR - Šrc Šalata

07/27/24 - Athens, GR - Athensrocks Festival

08/08/24 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

08/09/24 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

08/10/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen Festival

08/15/24 - Charleville-Merieres, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival

08/16/24 - Biddenghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

08/18/24 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

08/21/24 - Villar De Mouros, PT - Villar De Mouros Festival

09/28/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

09/29/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Festival

10/01/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/02/24 - Chicago, IL - Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island

10/04/24 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

10/06/24 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

