Queens of the Stone Age Announce Final North American The End Is Nero Tour Dates

(NLM) Queens of the Stone Age have today announced their final North American 2024 shows of their The End Is Nero Tour. Kicking off at Boston's MGM Music Hall @ Fenway, the newly added headline dates will include stops in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Madison, WI.
Presale begins Tuesday, June 4 at 10am local time. All tickets will be available at the general on-sale on Friday, June 7 at 10AM local time. In other news, Decades after its emergence from the depths of the desert, Queens of the Stone Age's self-titled 1998 debut album will be reissued on June 21 and will be available on double LP directly from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matador Records and local record stores everywhere.
The long out-of-print landmark album feature three additional tracks, "The Bronze", "These Aren't The Droids You're Looking For" and 'Spiders and Vinegaroons"
Newly announced The End Is Nero dates:
09/28/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway
10/01/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/02/24 - Chicago, IL - Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island
10/04/24 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
Full routing here:
06/07/24 - Nürburg, DE - Rock Am Ring
06/09/24 - Nuremburg, DE - Rock Im Park
06/11/24 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle
06/14/24 - Leicestershire, UK - Download Festival
06/18/24 - A Coruna, ES - Coliseum Da Coru-a
06/20/24 - Madrid, ES - Noches Del Botanico At Jardines Del Botanico
06/21/24 - Vitoria~gasteiz, ES - Azkena Rock Festival
06/23/24 - Fuengirola, ES - Marenostrum
06/26/24 - Barcelona, ES - Alma Festival
06/28/24 - St. Gallen, CH - Openair St.gallen
06/30/24 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest
07/04/24 - Rome, IT - Roma Summer Fest
07/05/24 - Bassano Del Grappa, IT - AMA Music Festival
07/06/24 - Milan, IT - I-days
07/10/24 - Vitrolles, FR - Jardin Sonore Festival
07/13/24 - Trenčín, SK - Pohoda Festival
07/16/24 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle Spandau
07/17/24 - Ostrava, CZ - Colours Of Ostrava
07/18/24 - Vienna, AT - Metastadt Open Air
07/20/24 - Transylvania, RO - Electric Castle
07/23/24 - Zagreb, HR - Šrc Šalata
07/24/24 - Zagreb, HR - Šrc Šalata
07/27/24 - Athens, GR - Athensrocks Festival
08/08/24 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival
08/09/24 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival
08/10/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen Festival
08/15/24 - Charleville-Merieres, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival
08/16/24 - Biddenghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival
08/18/24 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival
08/21/24 - Villar De Mouros, PT - Villar De Mouros Festival
10/06/24 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
