From Ashes To New Announce Tour With Set It Off, New Years Day, If Not For Me

(SRO) From Ashes To New have announced they will join rock outfit Set It Off on a full U.S. tour this fall that will also feature support from New Years Day and If Not For Me.
"The Deathless Tour Part Two" will kick off on Saturday, September 21 in Johnstown, PA as both From Ashes To New and Set It Off wrap up their joint supporting tour dates with Nothing More on the "Carnal Tour 2024" (8/31-9/24). The jaunt will make its way across both coasts before ending in Wantagh, NY on November 2.
Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades begin today at Noon (ET). An exclusive Spotify presale will begin Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (ET). General on sale begins Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time via From Ashes To New's website.
"THE DEATHLESS TOUR PART TWO)" TOUR DATES
with Set It OFF + FROM ASHES TO NEW w/ support from New Years Day & If Not For Me
9/21 Johnstown, PA - Frank J. Pasquarella Conference Center &
9/25 Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
9/28 Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
9/29 Omaha, NE - The Admiral
10/1 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
10/2 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
10/5 Fresno, CA - Tioga Sequoia Brewery
10/7 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/8 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
10/9 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
10/11 Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
10/15 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
10/17 Wichita, KS - Cotillion
10/19 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater
10/22 Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
10/23 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
10/25 Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's Stage
10/26 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
10/27 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/29 Albany, NY - Empire Live
10/30 Portland, ME - Aura
11/1 Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater
11/2 Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall
*no New Years Day
