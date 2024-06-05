From Ashes To New Announce Tour With Set It Off, New Years Day, If Not For Me

(SRO) From Ashes To New have announced they will join rock outfit Set It Off on a full U.S. tour this fall that will also feature support from New Years Day and If Not For Me.

"The Deathless Tour Part Two" will kick off on Saturday, September 21 in Johnstown, PA as both From Ashes To New and Set It Off wrap up their joint supporting tour dates with Nothing More on the "Carnal Tour 2024" (8/31-9/24). The jaunt will make its way across both coasts before ending in Wantagh, NY on November 2.

Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades begin today at Noon (ET). An exclusive Spotify presale will begin Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (ET). General on sale begins Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time via From Ashes To New's website.

"THE DEATHLESS TOUR PART TWO)" TOUR DATES

with Set It OFF + FROM ASHES TO NEW w/ support from New Years Day & If Not For Me

9/21 Johnstown, PA - Frank J. Pasquarella Conference Center &

9/25 Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

9/28 Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

9/29 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

10/1 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10/2 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

10/5 Fresno, CA - Tioga Sequoia Brewery

10/7 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/8 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

10/9 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

10/11 Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

10/15 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

10/17 Wichita, KS - Cotillion

10/19 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theater

10/22 Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

10/23 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

10/25 Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's Stage

10/26 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

10/27 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/29 Albany, NY - Empire Live

10/30 Portland, ME - Aura

11/1 Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

11/2 Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's Concert Hall

*no New Years Day

Related Stories

Nothing More, Set it Off, From Ashes To New, Post Profit Summer Tour

From Ashes To New Are 'One Foot In The Grave' With Aaron Pauley For Expanded 'Blackout'

Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New Stars 'Damned To Dream' With New Group Hillhaven

From Ashes To New Announce Spring Headline Tour

News > From Ashes To New