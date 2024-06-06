Halestorm and I Prevail Share 'can u see me in the dark?' Collaboration

Halestorm and I Prevail have teamed up for a new collaborative single called "can u see me in the dark?" that they just released ahead of their North American coheadlining tour this summer.

"We're excited to finally have a song come out,' says I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe. "It was a fun challenge to blend the Halestorm and I Prevail sounds together. We really focused on creating a music bed that felt very much I Prevail and letting Lzzy just shine and do what she does best. I feel we found a very sick way to blend the two identities of our bands into one massive song. I'm really looking forward to this tour and possibly playing this song live together for everyone."

"In celebration of our upcoming tour together, we joined forces with the boys of I Prevail and wrote an original song together," says Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "'can u see me in the dark?' is written for our collective fan bases, our community, our family. We want you to know that you are seen and you are not alone shining through life's myriad of joy and pain. We can't wait to feast our eyes on you this summer!"

The tour kicks off on July 9 in Raleigh and runs through August 17 in Las Vegas. Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King will serve as support. See the dates and watch a lyric video for the new song below:

HALESTORM + I PREVAIL ON TOUR:

WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD + FIT FOR A KING:

7/9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/12 - Back Waters Stage - Dubuque, IA (No Halestorm)

7/13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

7/16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/21 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/24 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

7/26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/27 - York, PA - York Fair

7/30 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

7/31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/1 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/3 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

8/6 - Hartman Arena - Wichita, KS (No I Prevail)

8/7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/10 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

8/11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/13 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

8/14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

8/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

*Festival

