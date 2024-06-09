Laura Guldemond (Burning Witches) and Nino Helfrich Share Song From Collaborative Album

(MDPR) Vocalist Laura Guldemond (Burning Witches) and Nino Helfrich (SKULL TONE STUDIOS, INNER AXIS, Aeon Gods) have released their new song 'Alone' from the upcoming collaboration album 'Shadow Empress,' which features 13 of the best female metal vocalists from around the world. Accompanying the new song is an animated 3D lyric video.

After furious single releases with vocalists Vicky Psarakis (ex-The Agonist, Sicksense) and Helle Bohdanova (IGNEA), 'Alone' shows the more melodic side of the diverse lineup with a powerful metal ballad. Laura Guldemond showcases her impressive singing abilities while Helfrich shines with a top-notch production and a vocal-driven arrangement.

The collaboration album 'Shadow Empress' will be out on August 23 and will feature further vocalists like Britta Görtz (Hiraes), Maja Shining (Forever Still, Myrkur), Secil Sen (aka Morgana of Warkings), and many more.

