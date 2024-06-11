Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible by Martin Popoff Set For Release

Schiffer Publishing have announced that they will be releasing Martin Popoff's new book "Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible " on October 28th. We were sent the following details: A thrilling journey through the tumultuous history of Iron Maiden, one of the world's most legendary heavy-metal bands.

With unparalleled access to band members, managers, and exclusive archives, music critic and journalist Martin Popoff provides an intimate look into the life and times of Iron Maiden, from their humble beginnings in the dingy clubs of East London to headlining arenas and festivals worldwide, the band's story is one of resilience, creativity, and unrelenting dedication to the present day.

Dive deep into their music, stage performances, and the iconic figure of Eddie, their undead mascot. Discover the stories behind all their albums-such as Killers, The Number of the Beast, and Powerslave, through to their most recent, Senjutsu (and all solo releases)-as well as the controversies and triumphs that shaped the band. Explore the highs and lows of their evolving lineup, from the early days with Paul Di'Anno to the arrival of Bruce Dickinson and beyond. Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Iron Maiden Bible delves into the band's conceptual depth, dissecting the themes of their songs, the inspirations behind their lyrics, and the influence they've had on countless artists and fans.

