Trench Deliver Triple Single 'Divided Between New Skin'

(Atom Splitter) Trench are back with a brand new banger. The band has shared the video for "Divided Between New Skin." It's actually three singles in one: "Divided Existence," "Between Inverted Worlds," and "New Skin Protocol." Yes, it's a rager. Yes, it will tear your head clean off your neck with its ferociousness, while the animated video will capture your attention and never let it go. Essentially, Trench and "Divided Between New Skin" are the total hard rock package.

"The first track 'Divided Existence' is entirely electronic and was composed by Cole Young," says vocalist Jay Breen. "The song was designed to ease you in and take you on a journey leading into the first track. The song 'Between Inverted Worlds' tackles the emotions of always being between self doubt and self fulfillment. The track is about facing your defeat and self doubt. 'New Skin Protocol' is metaphorically about the reinvention of yourself though facing these emotions."

He continues, "Musically, we have progressively gotten heavier. The electronics have gotten more experimental and have become a bigger part of the band. We challenged ourselves musically and technically and left it all on the table."

About the video, Breen furthers, "'Divided Between New Skin' represents the struggle between being stuck between self deprecation and self-fulfillment. The animation takes you through the story of retrieving an intergalactic soldier who mysteriously perished on their quest. After finding the soldier, they are restored and recreated into a new and improved being through a series of protocols. The story may continue one day..."

Trench are touring with Misery Signals this summer. All dates are below.

TRENCH ON TOUR:

WITH MISERY SIGNALS:

7/12 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

7/13 - Portland, OR - Dante's

7/14 - Boise, ID - The Shrine

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA - 1920

7/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

7/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

7/24 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

7/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

7/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

7/27 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

9/6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

9/7 - Regina, SK - The Exhange

9/8 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

