NOFX Recruit Dropkick Murphys, Descendents, Pennywise, MxPx, Less Than Jake, The Vandals For Final Shows

(AM Media) The full band lineup has been announced for the last NOFX shows ever, October 4, 5 and 6 in Los Angeles - closing out where it all started. For the LA dates of NOFX Final Tour: 40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day, NOFX will be joined by Dropkick Murphys (Friday), Descendents (Saturday), Pennywise (Sunday) and many more at San Pedro's Berth 46.
Each show also features craft beer and craft beverage tasting for festival patrons 21+ from Noon - 3:00 PM. The daily band lineups for NOFX Final Tour in San Pedro are as follows:
Friday, October 4: NOFX, Dropkick Murphys, MxPx, Bouncing Souls, Sick Of It All, 7 Seconds, DOA, D.I., Luicidal, The Last Gang, KnuckleHeadz
Saturday, October 5: NOFX, Descendents, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Strung Out, Good Riddance, Mad Caddies, Swingin' Utters, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Get Dead, Poli Van Dam
Sunday, October 6 "The Final Show": NOFX, Pennywise, The Vandals, Subhumans, Fishbone, Codefendents, The Flatliners, surprise band TBA, We Are The Union, Das Klown
All the bands were chosen by NOFX, and the final dates in San Pedro will feature two stages with no overlapping set times. General Admission and VIP tickets are available at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com. Options include GA and VIP single day and weekend tickets, the Bro Bundle and more, including a digital download of each show with ticket purchase.
The in-progress NOFX forty cities around the world tour began on April 22, 2023 in Austin, TX. The trek includes shows in Australia, Europe and North America. During the tour, NOFX performs forty songs a night, including full albums and rarities. Plus, they never repeat a setlist to ensure that each show is unique.
Influential punk band NOFX--Fat Mike (vocalist/bassist), guitarists Eric Melvin and El Hefe, drummer "Smelly" Eric Sandin--is known as one of the world's most controversial and significant punk bands of their time. NOFX formed in Los Angeles in 1983 and went on to sell over 6 million records worldwide, including two records that went gold in the US and Canada. They are no strangers to pushing boundaries at their live shows, and their final tour is no different.
NOFX again partnered with Cameron Collins from Brew Ha Ha Productions and the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival to curate and produce the North American NOFX Final Tour events.
Berth 46 is located at 3011 Miner St. in San Pedro, California, part of the South Bay area of Los Angeles.
The remaining tour dates for NOFX Final Tour are as follows:
Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Portland, OR - Waterfront Park
Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Waterfront Park
Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Stockyards
Sunday, July 21, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Stockyards
Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Fan Park at Ice District
Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - Fan Park at Ice District
Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Montreal, QC, Canada - Parc Olympique
Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Parc Olympique
Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Brockton (Boston), MA - Campanelli Stadium
Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Brockton (Boston), MA - Campanelli Stadium
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA - Berth 46
Saturday, October 5, 2024 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA - Berth 46
Sunday, October 6, 2024 - San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA - Berth 46
