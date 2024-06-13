Oasis Release Previously Unheard 'Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)'

(Permanent Press Media) Oasis release the first track to be revealed from the recently announced Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Deluxe Editions. Available on August 30th, 2024, on Big Brother Recordings, Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) features tracks from the abandoned original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the definitive album recording session at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

Newly mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho, "Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)" weighs in at an epic 7 minutes 18 seconds, dwarfing the 6 minutes of the album original. Based around an effectively simple chord structure, the hypnotic rhythms of "Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)" spiral into delayed drums and droning feedback, with Noel Gallagher's harmonies buried deeper within the mix than on Owen Morris' final album version, where they were subsequently lifted to become one of the most beloved Oasis choruses. "Columbia" was one of the first Oasis songs to be written and was originally released on the band's now legendary early white-label.

Following signing their first record deal, Oasis decamped to Monnow Valley studios on the Welsh borders of Monmouthshire, to capture the kinetic energy of their live shows on record. At the time, the initial recordings felt overly technical and polished, failing to capture the essence of the band. The sessions were ultimately scrapped, and the band moved to the remote confines of Sawmills Studios in Cornwall to re-record the album. Eventually, with the addition of Owen Morris joining to complete the definitive mixes, Definitely Maybe was formed.

The Monnow Valley recordings and Sawmill outtakes, now unearthed for the first time, offer a new and compelling understanding of the process that led to the finished article. With its raw edges and restless energy, Definitely Maybe always sounded like an album that had arrived fully formed - however the newly revealed versions provide fans with a fascinating new insight into the album; demonstrating the self-belief that drove the early years of Oasis and the determination it took to create their debut. Shelved until now, revisiting the archive 30 years on signifies the importance of the recording process in telling the story of the uneasy creation of one of the most vital albums of all time.

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Editions of Definitely Maybe feature brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee. The album also includes an unreleased demo version of "Sad Song." Originally released as a bonus track on the LP, this very special alternative version features Liam Gallagher's vocals.

Available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive colored vinyl - official store exclusive "Up In The Sky" "Learning to fly" lyric inspired blue and white marble 2LP, and retail exclusive "Digsy's Dinner" "Strawberries and cream" lyric inspired pink and white marble 2LP. It will also be available on Limited-Edition blue cassette and digitally with all formats including the 2014 remastered version of the album.

In August of 1994, Definitely Maybe's release marked a critical moment in British youth culture and gate-crashed the Official UK Album Charts at Number One, becoming the fastest selling debut album at the time. Sonically defining an attitude of an era, it became a soundtrack to the imminent cultural and political change of Britain in the mid-1990s.

Thirty years on, Definitely Maybe, remains an unprecedented classic, including the singles "Supersonic," "Shakermaker," "Live Forever" and "Cigarettes & Alcohol" as well as tracks such as "Rock 'n' Roll Star" and "Slide Away," which have become ubiquitous global anthems. Loved by legions of fans and an inspiration for countless bands, it is as relevant as ever and continues to find new devotees in younger generations with Oasis being one of the most universally loved and influential British rock 'n' roll bands of all time.

The album has sold over 6.1 million copies globally and is the second Official Most Streamed Album of the '90s in the UK, beaten only by its successor (What's The Story) Morning Glory?. Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) formats are released on August 30th, 2024, on Big Brother Recordings.

Liam Gallagher's current Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Tour is receiving critical acclaim with rave responses from fans and media alike. The dates run throughout June, culminating on June 28th at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena.

Follow all the album campaign activity at #Defmaybe30.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy's Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)

