Van Halen Stream 1991 Dallas Performance Of Top Of The World

(hennemusic) Van Halen is streaming video of a 1991 Dallas performance of their hit, "Top Of The World", from the forthcoming release of an Expanded Edition of its album, "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge."

The previously-unreleased concert footage was captured during a show at the West End Marketplace, which the group delivered as a make-up date after Sammy Hagar experienced vocal issues during the band's 1988 stop at the Cotton Bowl on their Monsters Of Rock tour and offered to have the group return to perform a free concert.

Due July 12, the 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray Expanded Edition of "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" will include a newly-remastered version of the original album, along with previously-unreleased audio and video footage from the Dallas show; the package will also include previously-unreleased alternate versions of "Right Now" and "The Dream Is Over."

In addition, the Blu-ray includes the official music videos for "Poundcake," "Runaround," "Top Of The World," and the 1992 MTV VMA Video Of The Year winner, "Right Now."

The band's ninth studio set included a number of instant classics on its way to delivering Van Halen its third consecutive US No. 1 record; get more details and stream live video of "Top Of The World" from Dallas here.

Related Stories

Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands

David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit

Alex Van Halen Quits Music? Michael Anthony Reacts

Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening

News > Van Halen

Share this article: