Bowling For Soup Announce A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary UK Tour

(Rage) Bowling For Soup are delighted to announce their February 2025 UK tour, celebrating 20 years of one of their most successful albums, the fantastic A Hangover You Don't Deserve.
Aptly named 'A Hangover You Don't Deserve 20th Anniversary Tour', Bowling For Soup will be playing the album in full, plus a host of other hits from their 30-year career. Having wowed enormous crowds once again with their first Download Festival performances since 2014, BFS are delighted to be once again planning a full tour in their home away from home here in the UK.
If that's not enough exciting news, Bowling For Soup are bringing Teenage Dirtbag creators Wheatus and rapidly rising Florida pop punk outfit Magnolia Park with them to make this the party of the year!
Tickets for the tour will go on general sale Friday 21st of June at 10am UK time. Selected venue pre-sales will begin from Wednesday 19th of June, with the AEG pre-sale and other venue pre-sales taking place on the 20th of June. Please check your preferred ticket provider and/or local venue website for more details.
Taking in a wide rage of locations, the ten date February 2025 tour will visit the following towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales:
05/02 - Blackpool - Empress Ballroom
06/02 - Edinburgh - 02 Academy
07/02 - Stockton On Tees - Stockton Globe
08/02 - Manchester - Aviva Studios
09/02 - Wolverhampton - The Civic At The Halls
11/02 - Plymouth - Plymouth Pavillions
12/02 - Swansea - Swansea Arena
13/02 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
14/02 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
15/02 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth Intl Centre
