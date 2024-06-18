Megadeth Add Stop To North American Destroy All Enemies Tour

Megadeth have announced that they have added a second Los Angeles stop to their forthcoming Destroy All Enemies North American summer tour which now descend on the City Of Angeles' YouTube theater on both August 9th and again on August 15th.
The summer tour will feature support from special guests Mudvayne and All That Remains and is set to kick off on August 2nd in Rogers, AR at the Walmart AMP, and will conclude on September 28th at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
Frontman Dave Mustaine shared, "We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."
AUG 2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
AUG 3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
AUG 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
AUG 6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
AUG 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
AUG 9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
AUG 10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
AUG 12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
AUG 13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
AUG 15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
AUG 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
AUG 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*
AUG 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
AUG 21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
AUG 23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
AUG 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre
SEP 3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
SEP 5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*
SEP 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
SEP 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
SEP 9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*
SEP 10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*
SEP 11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank
SEP 13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
SEP 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
SEP 15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*
SEP 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
SEP 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
SEP 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
SEP 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
SEP 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
SEP 26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
SEP 27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
SEP 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
*non-Live Nation Dates
