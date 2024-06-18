Megadeth Add Stop To North American Destroy All Enemies Tour

Megadeth have announced that they have added a second Los Angeles stop to their forthcoming Destroy All Enemies North American summer tour which now descend on the City Of Angeles' YouTube theater on both August 9th and again on August 15th.

The summer tour will feature support from special guests Mudvayne and All That Remains and is set to kick off on August 2nd in Rogers, AR at the Walmart AMP, and will conclude on September 28th at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Frontman Dave Mustaine shared, "We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."

AUG 2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

AUG 3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

AUG 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

AUG 6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

AUG 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

AUG 9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

AUG 10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

AUG 12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

AUG 13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

AUG 15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

AUG 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

AUG 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

AUG 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

AUG 21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

AUG 23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

AUG 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

SEP 3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

SEP 5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

SEP 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

SEP 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

SEP 9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

SEP 10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

SEP 11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

SEP 13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

SEP 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

SEP 15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

SEP 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

SEP 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

SEP 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

SEP 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

SEP 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

SEP 26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

SEP 27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

SEP 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

*non-Live Nation Dates

