The Jesus and Mary Chain and Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Co-Headline Tour

(Force Field) The Jesus and Mary Chain announces a fall 2024 co-headline tour with Psychedelic Furs across North America. These shows will also feature special guest Frankie Rose (Slumberland artist!) on all dates.
Jesus and Mary Chain's new album Glasgow Eyes represents a remarkable achievement some 40 years into their career. Released in March by Fuzz Club, it debuted at #7 on the UK Official Album Chart and became their highest charting and most highly acclaimed album since their classic Darklands set back in 1987.
Their latest single & video "Silver Strings" features Izzy Glaudini from the Los Angeles band Automatic and was directed by Ambar Navarro (Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs). The video was filmed in Los Angeles by Navarro and Max Flicks, and in Berlin by Carolina Romillo.
09/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/01 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/02 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
10/04 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre
10/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Paramount
10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/08 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Music Hall
10/09 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
10/11 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theater
10/12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
10/13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/17 - St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
10/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Val-Air Ballroom
10/20 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/22 - La Vista (Omaha), NE @ The Astro
10/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/24 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
10/26 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/29 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/30 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/01 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
11/02 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/03 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
11/06 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
11/08 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
11/09 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
