The Jesus and Mary Chain and Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Co-Headline Tour

(Force Field) The Jesus and Mary Chain announces a fall 2024 co-headline tour with Psychedelic Furs across North America. These shows will also feature special guest Frankie Rose (Slumberland artist!) on all dates.

Jesus and Mary Chain's new album Glasgow Eyes represents a remarkable achievement some 40 years into their career. Released in March by Fuzz Club, it debuted at #7 on the UK Official Album Chart and became their highest charting and most highly acclaimed album since their classic Darklands set back in 1987.

Their latest single & video "Silver Strings" features Izzy Glaudini from the Los Angeles band Automatic and was directed by Ambar Navarro (Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs). The video was filmed in Los Angeles by Navarro and Max Flicks, and in Berlin by Carolina Romillo.

09/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/01 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/02 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

10/04 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

10/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Paramount

10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/08 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Music Hall

10/09 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

10/11 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theater

10/12 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/13 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/17 - St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

10/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Val-Air Ballroom

10/20 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/22 - La Vista (Omaha), NE @ The Astro

10/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/24 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

10/26 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/29 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/30 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/01 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

11/02 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/03 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

11/06 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

11/08 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/09 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

