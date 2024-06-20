.

Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed'

06-20-2024 2:49 PM EDT
Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed''Nights In Your Bed' single art

(Big Picture Media) Felicity is thrilled to announce their new single "Nights In Your Bed". Set to be released on June 25 via Zodhiac Records, this song is what you would get if The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl all collaborated to write a new song. Pre-save it now, here.

"Nights In Your Bed" is about confronting the inevitable truth that some connections in life, whether it's a friendship or romance, are better left as memories. We wanted to address the turmoil of realization and bitter endings, the cyclical nature of heartbreak, and the transient nature of fleeting passions. No one ever wants to feel like their time is being wasted, and we believe this narrative captures the urgency of acknowledging these uncomfortable realities and the struggle to escape the inevitable.

"'Nights in Your Bed' is an extremely personal song for us and the writing process was a very therapeutic experience," the band shares. "Several of us suffered our own heartbreak this past year. As we crafted the song, we delved into the depths of our own tumultuous breakups, transforming pain into poetry and heartache into harmony. Although all good things must come to an end, we are so thankful to have this song forever."

Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, Felicity's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and additional releases like "Levitate", "GOD MODE", and "Kill 'Em All", the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Most recently they released "CHARLIE SHEEN" featuring Jon Lundin of Point North, a song that charmed its namesake, the actor himself, Charlie Sheen.

Related Stories
Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed'

FELICITY Announce New Single 'Nights In Your Bed'

Felicity To Deliver Pop Rock Anthem 'Lovesick Blues' Next Month

Felicity Release Charlie Sheen Approved Single

Felicity Announce New Single 'CHARLIE SHEEN'

News > Felicity

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years- Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD- The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Series- more

The Eagles Add Dates To Las Vegas Sphere Residency- Michael Schenker Recruits Slash For 'Mother Mary'- more

Day In Country

Lainey Wilson Delivers 'Out Of Oklahoma' Video From Twisters: The Album- Russell Dickerson Gets Personal With New Single 'Bones'- more

Reviews

Black Country Communion - V

Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise

Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!

Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper

Latest News

Van Halen's 'Top Of The World' Video Goes HD

Nothin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal Docuseries Coming

Ross Valory Gives War's 'Low Rider' A Makeover

Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed'

Future Palace Deliver 'Dreamstate' Video

Guitar Hero Marcus Nand Shares 'Make A Little Time'

Soul Coughing Reuniting For First Tour In 25 Years

The Tragically Expand 'Up To Here' For Special Deluxe Box Set