Felicity Mix The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl On 'Nights In Your Bed'

(Big Picture Media) Felicity is thrilled to announce their new single "Nights In Your Bed". Set to be released on June 25 via Zodhiac Records, this song is what you would get if The Notebook, Twilight, Fall Out Boy, and Dave Grohl all collaborated to write a new song. Pre-save it now, here.
"Nights In Your Bed" is about confronting the inevitable truth that some connections in life, whether it's a friendship or romance, are better left as memories. We wanted to address the turmoil of realization and bitter endings, the cyclical nature of heartbreak, and the transient nature of fleeting passions. No one ever wants to feel like their time is being wasted, and we believe this narrative captures the urgency of acknowledging these uncomfortable realities and the struggle to escape the inevitable.
"'Nights in Your Bed' is an extremely personal song for us and the writing process was a very therapeutic experience," the band shares. "Several of us suffered our own heartbreak this past year. As we crafted the song, we delved into the depths of our own tumultuous breakups, transforming pain into poetry and heartache into harmony. Although all good things must come to an end, we are so thankful to have this song forever."
Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, Felicity's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and additional releases like "Levitate", "GOD MODE", and "Kill 'Em All", the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist. Most recently they released "CHARLIE SHEEN" featuring Jon Lundin of Point North, a song that charmed its namesake, the actor himself, Charlie Sheen.
FELICITY Announce New Single 'Nights In Your Bed'
