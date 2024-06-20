Less Than Jake Return With 'Broken Words' Video

(Big Picture Media) Ska-punk legends Less Than Jake have released their newest single "Broken Words" - out now via Pure Noise Records - marking the band's first original music in years. This track explores the theme of miscommunication and the frustration of messages getting lost in translation. A culmination of their best work yet, "Broken Words" delivers the ska, the pop-punk, and the horn lines that feel like a Less Than Jake party.

"Hey guys! 2024 brings us some new LTJ songs, and this is a fun one!" shares Roger Lima. "'Broken Words' has the ska, the pop-punk, and the horn lines that feel like a party and I can't wait to belt this one out on stage!"

He continues: "It happens to me, too. I'll try to say something, (maybe I didn't choose the best words, but I tried), they get misinterpreted and I end up unintentionally communicating something I didn't mean at all. Know that feeling? Yeah, words are totally broken sometimes."

The "Broken Words" art reveals the first piece of a treasure map, alluding to more being revealed as time goes on. Stay tuned to see what else Less Than Jake has in store this year..

Fans around the world can catch Less Than Jake on the road throughout the rest of 2024. The band will be on tour in Europe this summer, before returning to the States for the Final Visit To Rockview Tour. Less Than Jake will also be heading to Jamaica in early 2025 for the inaugural Wake And Bake Jamaica, featuring Bowling For Soup, The Bouncing Souls, and Punk Rock Karaoke.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

6/22 - Victoria, CAN @ Victoria Ska Fest

7/5 - Hammtrack, MI @ Smalls

7/7 - Gilbert, PA @ Camp Punksylvania

7/13 - Notre-dame-du-mont-carmel, CAN @ Mont-Carmel en fête

7/20 - Manteo, NC @ Is For Lovers Festival

10/5 - San Pedro, CA @ Berth 46 w/NOFX

10/11 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple *

10/12 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

10/14 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

10/15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

10/16 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *

10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/18 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club *

11/6 - Honolulu, HI @ Republik *

1/4-1/8 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Wake n Bake Jamaica

* - Performing Hello Rockview in entirety

Upcoming EU Tour Dates:

7/31 - Berlin, GER @ SO36

8/1 - Kostrzyn nad Orda, POL @ Pol'and'Rock Festival

8/3 - Duffel, BEL @ BrakRock Kapelstraat

8/4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (Oude Zall)

8/5 - Nuremburg, GER @ Hirsch Vogelweiherstraße

8/7 - Tolmin, SLO @ Punk Rock Holiday

8/9 - Bildein, AUT @ Picture On Festival

8/10 - Vilmar, GER @ Tells Bells Festival

8/11 - Stuttgart, GER @ Im Wizemann STR cultural and Betriebs

8/13 - Rimini, IT @ Bay Fest Italy 2024

8/14 - Munchen, BY, GER @ Backstage Halle

8/16 - Gampel, SUI @ Open Air Gampel

8/17 - Zurich, SUI @ Dynamo

8/18 - Grosspoesna, GER @ Highfield Festival

