Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's Whisky a Go Go, 1968 Now Available

(UMe) Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention's legendary three-hour performance at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood on July 23, 1968, is available now as the 3CD/digital album, Whisky a Go Go, 1968, via Zappa Records/UMe.

Produced by Ahmet Zappa and Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers, this extensive collection, released 56 years after it was recorded, compiles everything The Mothers played across their three sets that night, nearly three hours in all, complete and newly remixed in 2023 from hi-res 24-bit/96kHz digital transfers of the original 1" 8-track analog tapes by Craig Parker Adams at Winslow CT Studios.

The Super Deluxe Edition box set features a booklet with many unseen photos from the night's events, along with copious liner notes by Travers, an essay by Pamela Des Barres of the Zappa-signed group The GTOs who played that evening, and an interview by Ahmet Zappa with the legendary Alice Cooper, whose own band made a most momentous splash at the Whisky that night as one of the featured acts.

On July 12th, Whisky a Go Go, 1968 will be released as a 5LP box set, containing nine sides of music and a silkscreen printed image on the 10th side plus a custom turntable mat. A 2LP Highlights edition will also be available, spotlighting highlights from all three sets. All vinyl was cut from hi-res digital file by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in 2023 and is being pressed at Optimal: Media in Germany on BioVinyl, a new environment-friendly formulation and sustainable product made from bio-based PVC (polyvinyl chloride). The petroleum previously required for PVC production is replaced by recycling used cooking oil or industrial waste gases. Through the use of renewable energies and recycled raw materials, CO2 emissions are significantly reduced.

FRANK ZAPPA & THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION: WHISKY A GO GO 1968

SUPER DELUXE EDITION

Tracklists

3CD - SUPER DELUXE

CD 1

1. Whisky Improvisation: Episode I

2. America Drinks & Goes Home

3. Help, I'm A Rock / Transylvania Boogie

4. My Boyfriend's Back

5. Bust His Head

6. Tiny Sick Tears Jam

7. "The Purpose Of This Evening..."

8. Whisky Improvisation: Episode II

9. Status Back Baby

10. Memories Of El Monte

11. Oh, In The Sky

12. Valerie

CD 2

1. "Fun & Merriment"

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

3. King Kong - Part 1

4. King Kong - Part 2

5. Octandre

6. Whisky Improvisation: Episode III

7. Meow

8. God Bless America

9. Presentation Of Wings

10. Plastic People

11. Della's Preamble

12. The Duke - Take 1

13. The Duke - Take 2

14. Khaki Sack

CD 3

1. The Whip

2. Whisky Chouflée

3. Brown Shoes Don't Make It

4. Brown Shoes Shuffle

Bonus Vintage Mixes

5. The Whip (FZ Mix)

6. Hungry Freaks, Daddy (FZ Mono Mix)

5LP - SUPER DELUXE

Side 1

1. Whisky Improvisation: Episode I

2. America Drinks & Goes Home

3. Help, I'm A Rock / Transylvania Boogie

Side 2

1. My Boyfriend's Back

2. Bust His Head

3. Tiny Sick Tears Jam

4. "The Purpose Of This Evening..."

5. Whisky Improvisation: Episode II (Part 1)

Side 3

1. Whisky Improvisation: Episode II (Part 2)

2. Status Back Baby

3. Memories Of El Monte

4. Oh, In The Sky

5. Valerie

Side 4

1. "Fun & Merriment"

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

3. King Kong - Part 1

Side 5

1. King Kong - Part 2

2. Octandre

3. Whisky Improvisation: Episode III

4. Meow

5. God Bless America

6. Presentation Of Wings

7. Plastic People

Side 6

1. Della's Preamble

2. The Duke - Take 1

3. The Duke - Take 2

4. Khaki Sack

Side 7

1. The Whip

2. Whisky Chouflée

Side 8

1. Brown Shoes Don't Make It

2. Brown Shoes Shuffle

Side 9 - Bonus Vintage Mixes

1. The Whip (FZ Mix)

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy (FZ Mono Mix)

Side 10

No Music - "Mothers" Silkscreen Image



2LP - WHISKY A GO GO 1968 HIGHLIGHTS

Side 1

1. Help, I'm A Rock / Transylvania Boogie

2. My Boyfriend's Back

3. Bust His Head

4. Tiny Sick Tears Jam

Side 2

1. "Fun & Merriment"

2. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

3. King Kong

Side 3

1. "The Purpose Of This Evening..."

2. The Duke - Take 2

3. Khaki Sack

Side 4

1. The Whip (FZ Mix)

2. Brown Shoes Don't Make It

