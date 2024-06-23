Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals Are 'All F***ed Out' With Debut Single

(Clarion Call) Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals, the brand new rock quartet fronted by Grace and featuring Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers (bass), Mikey Erg (drums) and Paris Campbell Grace (vocals, percussion) are excited to announce the band's debut single, "All F***ed Out." Born out of an amusing songwriting challenge Grace issued to herself during the pandemic, "All F***ed Out" ushers in yet another new and exciting chapter for the Emmy-nominated artist, author and activist as she calls upon the various talents of these seasoned musicians.

Grace had the following to share about "All F***ed Out" and it's origin: "Back in 2021, I sat down in my office to do some songwriting. Not knowing what specifically to write about that day, I challenged myself to write a song similar to whatever the current #1 hit in the world was at the time. I made the challenge to myself without knowing exactly what that song was so I had to look it up, and as it turned out at that moment, the current #1 song in the world was 'Butter' by BTS. Now, for those of you not familiar with the song 'Butter', it's about how the singer is 'smooth like butter'.

'Hmmm...' I thought to myself. 'If they're smooth like Butter, what am I?' And the answer to that question is 'All F***ed Out' - not to be confused with 'All F***ed Up', mind you. 'All F***ed Out' as in zero f***s left to give. The song quickly became a staple in my live set and I've taken a couple different previous attempts at recording it, but it wasn't until Me, Matt [Patton], Mikey [Erg] and Paris [Campbell Grace] got together this past December in Water Valley, Mississippi at Matt's Studio, Dial Back Sound, that it all came together and the song was recorded the way it was meant to be heard."

Additionally, Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals just announced a number of headline dates across the U.S. midwest, south and east coast for September, including a special appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL from September 20-22 that will feature Grace fronting the Philadelphia ska band Catbite for an Operation Ivy-themed set. Support on the U.S. tour will be provided by Catbite and Taylor Hollingsworth

Stay tuned for more music and information on the debut EP from Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals being announced in the coming weeks.

SEPTEMBER

03 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

04 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

06 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

07 - St Petersburg, FL - The Floridian Social

08 - Orlando, FL - The Social

10 - Gainesville, FL - The Wooly

11 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

13 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater *

14 - Ft. Monroe, VA - Supernova Ska Festival ^

15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club*

17 - New York, NY - The Liberty Belle

18 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

19 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

20-22 -Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

* - no Catbite

^ - no Taylor Hollingsworth

